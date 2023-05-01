Amitabh Bachchan Shares Interesting Trivia About Sunday Darshan At Jalsa, 'From 1982, Without Fail..'

Amitabh Bachchan is an actor sui generis who has been delivering memorable performances even today in the form of Brahmastra, Goodbye and Uunchai. But apart from being a legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan is also a regular on social media and he rarely misses out on weekly Sunday darshan for fans. Bringing the two and two together, Amitabh Bachchan in his latest social media post gave an interesting trivia about it.

On Monday, the Uunchai actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochrome picture of himself greeting a huge crowd of fans outside Jalsa, his house that is considered a popular tourist attraction in Mumbai. In the snap, the actor can be seen standing with his folded hands while facing his fans behind the barricades. He penned the caption, “Sunday by the Gates “.. from 1982, each Sunday without fail .. the love the affection and .. my emotion .. my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason."

Several fans reacted to his post as they dropped endearing compliments in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Best actor in the world(with red heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Shehanshah (with fire emoji)". Someone else said, “You are great Sir!" A fan stated, “Finally yesterday we saw him! Very much grateful to meet you Sir!"

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. While it took some time for the megastar to recover fully, the actor has reportedly resumed shooting and is doing better. Besides Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake. Speaking of Project K, the fantasy will be Nag Ashwin’s directorial and it’s touted to be one of India’s most expensive films. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 January 2024.

