Amol Palekar Recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s First Reaction To Paheli, ‘He Lit Cigarette…’

Director Amol Palekar’s Paheli may not have been a big commercial success but the film was widely praised by the critics. It was even chosen to be India’s official entry to the 79th Academy Awards. Nearly 18 years after its release, fans still regard this film as an underrated gem, ahead of its time and a true cinematic masterpiece. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead, the movie was a very new and unique concept for both actors. In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Palekar fondly recollected how Shah Rukh Khan not only agreed to act in the film but also offered to produce it.

During the narration, the director wanted to cast new actors, however, he was advised to consider established stars who would be open to the unique content. Intrigued by this suggestion, Palekar approached SRK, who attentively listened to the narration given by Sandhya Gokhale (writer of the film). After hearing the entire story, Shah Rukh, to everyone’s surprise, offered to even produce the project. Palekar recalls, “He lit up a cigarette and the first dialogue Shah Rukh said was a surprise to us, he said, ‘Sir, would you mind if I produce this film?’."

Amol Palekar expressed his gratitude for Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in Paheli, noting that the actor’s presence made the filmmaking process much easier. He further highlighted that working with Khan, both as an actor and producer, was a delightful experience. “All the requirements of mine or the conditions of mine, were accepted by him. He compelled all of them without any disturbance," he added.

The filmmaker remembered how Shah Rukh went above and beyond to support Paheli. Palekar had set a few conditions for the film, “one condition was that I make the film from start to finish and I would make this film exactly in the same manner. It should not have breaks in between," a practice that was uncommon at the time.