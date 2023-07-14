Amrin Qureshi Locks Four Films From South After Her Debut In Namashi Chakraborty Starrer Bad Boy

Actor Amrin Qureshi recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy opposite Namashi Chakraborty on April 28 this year. In the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, Amrin played the character of Rituparna, a studious girl hailing from a conservative family. The actor was appreciated for her role and was also awarded the Iconic Best Female Actress In Leading Role by Mid-Day Iconic Showbiz Awards. After this success, Amrin has now been signed by four big production houses from the South Indian film industries.

After Amrin’s debut performance, big banners Green Studio, Prince Pictures, SVCC and Saraswathi Film Division (Tagore Madhu) have signed Amrin for their upcoming big budget films.

The actor is excited to be involved with such production houses, who are known to produce big budget, larger than life films. Amrin said in a statement, “I am really glad that I have been approached and signed by these big banners from South industry which are known to make some of the biggest films over there. I am open to work in language and in any industry."

Talking about the kind of roles the actor wants to do, she added, “My only criteria is that I am offered good and substantial parts in films and get to show my acting skills. I am looking forward to work in these films. And I am sure it will be a great experience to work over there. Some of these films will be released on a pan-India level."