Amrish Puri 91st Birth Anniversary: Time He Almost Rejected Mr. India

AMRISH PURI 91ST BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Amrish Puri, the legendary actor who brought countless iconic characters to life, is remembered today on his 91st birth anniversary. As we commemorate his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, it is fascinating to reflect on a lesser-known anecdote from his illustrious career – the time he almost rejected the opportunity to star in the iconic film, Mr. India.

In an interesting revelation, Amrish Puri, who played Mogambo in the 1987 super-hit blockbuster starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, once revealed his initial reservations about accepting the role. He confessed that he was a bit hesitant since more than half of the film had already been shot.

He added by saying, “I thought to myself, ‘Now they remember me?'". This candid statement highlights the actor’s initial hesitation and the feeling of being overlooked until that point.

The filming process of Mr. India was no cakewalk for Amrish Puri. The shooting schedule was grueling, with the actor sharing that he did not see daylight for 15-20 days. The grand sets of the film were erected at RK Studios, creating an immersive environment where Puri’s character, Mogambo, existed and eventually met his demise.

Adding to these anecdotes, it was Anupam Kher, in an earlier interview with IANS, who revealed that he had originally shot for the film but was replaced midway through production. The circumstances surrounding the casting change remain undisclosed, but the switch paved the way for Amrish Puri to step into the shoes of the iconic villain.