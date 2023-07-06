Amruta Subhash Says Anurag Kashyap Asked Her Period Dates During Sacred Games 2: 'My 1st Sex Scene...'

Amruta Subhash opened up about filming her first sex scene. The actress, who has been the talk of the town since Lust Stories 2, revealed that her first sex scene was for the series Sacred Games 2 which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. She revealed that the filmmaker had asked her about her period dates before they shot the sex scene. She explained that he wanted to know for the team did not want to schedule a sex scene to shoot around her period dates.

“I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2. There was no question about being a man or a woman. He was extremely sensitive. He called the direction team. He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the sex scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ He asked that’" she said in a chat with Netflix India.

She added that sensitivity shouldn’t be defined by someone’s gender. “This is beyond being a male or a female. He was so sensitive," she insisted.