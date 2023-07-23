Amy Jackson Brutally Trolled For Stepping Out With BF Ed Westwick In Bold Outfit; Netizens Say 'This Is India'

Amy Jackson is currently in India with her boyfriend Ed Westwick. The couple has been continuously updating about their trip through pictures. Both were recently papped getting out of a restaurant. However, her outfit was too bold for the netizens as they resorted to harsh trolling.

On Sunday, the lovely couple had gone out for lunch at a cafe in the pouring rains when they were clicked by the paparazzi. In a photo carousel shared by Viral Bhayani, Amy can be seen sporting a black bodysuit, low-waist pants, a coordinated jacket and black shoes. Meanwhile, Ed looked dapper in a black t-shirt, black pants and white shows. Both obliged the camera with a smile on their faces. But Amy’s outfit didn’t go down well with the netizens as they took to the comment section to troll the actress.

Advertisement

One of them wrote, “God gave beautiful body and face and people like this want to ruin it." Another one commented, “Ye kya dress up hai yaar. This is India. Kuch toh limit honi chahiye!" Someone else said, “Yehi dekhna baaki tha bas!" A netizen also stated, “Isse better toh Urfi hai."

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ed Westwick had shared a bunch of pictures just yesterday. Amy Jackson accompanied him for the day as they both kissed in front of the Gateway of India. In another picture, Ed was seen busy scrolling through his phone. Ed captioned the post with a short and sweet note, and wrote: “Gateway 2 India." Amy reacted to the post and commented with a red heart emoticon. Amy also shared a series of pictures on her handle and wrote, “Namaste ya lil tinker." She also posted a small video of the food served for breakfast on her Instagram. Reacting to the post, Ed commented back, “Bloody tinker tots everywhere."