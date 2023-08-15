Sexy! Amy Jackson Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Very Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Amy Jackson confidently showed off her toned frame donning a sexy bikini in new Instagram post shared on Monday from an exotic getaway to Oklahoma in the US. Amy, who recently made a surprise visit to India with her partner, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, was seen chilling outside a bar in an ultra-hot outfit.

Amy flaunted her slim physique in the sexy two-piece, and sported long, black locks that effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders. The actress completed her look with ankle-length boots. Sharing the sexy video, Amy wrote, “Sweet like cherry cola, Oklahoma."

Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick, was recently in India. The international actor was here to show his support to Amy’s new film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.