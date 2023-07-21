Amy Jackson Goes Bold In See-Through Outfit, Gets Cosy With BF Ed Westwick, Video Goes Viral

Amy Jackson is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video. Amy Jackson, who is best known for her daring fashion statements, has once again set tongues wagging as she sported a bold see-through outfit on her recent outing with her boyfriend, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick.

Amy was exiting a fancy restaurant along with Ed when the paparazzi spotted the lovebirds. Amy was all smile as she got photographed with her boyfriend. She even gave him a tight hug while posing for the paps. However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was Amy’s bold black dress. Needless to say, the actress looked ultra-glamorous.

Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick, is currently in India. The international actor is here to show his support to Amy’s new film. It is said that Amy is in India for her upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. While more details are awaited, the paparazzi spotted Ed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening.