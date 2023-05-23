Amy Jackson Holds Boyfriend Ed Westwick Close, Goes Cosy In Romantic Bedroom Photos; Check Here

Ed Westwick, who is known for playing the character of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and British actress Amy Jackson, made their relationship Instagram official earlier last year. Time and again, they dish out major couple goals, with their adorable pictures on the Internet. Having said that, Amy recently shared a bundle of dreamy pictures with Ed, and they went viral in no time.

In the photos, Amy was seen candidly posing and slow dancing with Ed. The black and white photos had romance written all over it. The duo looked all things adorable and elegant. In one of the photos, they gazed at each other with all the love and affection. Amy along with Ed recently made heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Have a look at the photos :

Advertisement

Amy made her acting debut in 2010’s Madrasapattinam, a Tamil film. Ekk Deewana Tha, a Bollywood film starring Prateik Babbar, was her debut film. The two had a brief affair. Amy was then engaged to George Panayiotou, a businessman based in London. They also welcomed their beautiful son Andreas to the world in 2019. But something seemed to be off as Amy started deleting George’s pictures from her Instagram account. Later, the split between the two was confirmed.

On the other hand, Ed Westwick, who featured in movies like ‘J.Edgar’ , ‘Bone in the Throat’ after the end of Gossip Girl, the last being ‘Me You Madness’, has dated celebs in Hollywood. The most scandalous, however, remains his infamous so-called encounter with Drew Barrymore. Drew Barrymore and Ed Westwick were spotted and snapped making out at a Kings of Leon concert in Manhattan in September 2008.