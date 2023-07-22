Amy Jackson Kisses Boyfriend Ed Westwick At Gateway Of India; Romantic Photo Goes Viral

Amy Jackson is currently in India with her boyfriend Ed Westwick. The couple has been continuously updating about their trip through pictures. Both recently took to their Instagram handles and shared a photo in which they were seen sharing a kiss in front of the iconic Gateway of India. In no time, the photos went viral and fans were seen reacting to it.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ed Westwick shared a bunch of pictures. Amy Jackson accompanied him for the day as they both kissed in front of the Gateway of India. In another picture, Ed was seen busy scrolling through his phone. Ed captioned the post with a short and sweet note, and wrote: “Gateway 2 India." Amy reacted to the post and commented with a red heart emoticon. Amy also shared a series of pictures on her handle and wrote, “Namaste ya lil tinker." She also posted a small video of the food served for breakfast on her Instagram. Reacting to the post, Ed commented back, “Bloody tinker tots everywhere."

Take a look at the photos here:

