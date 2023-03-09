Amy Jackson's New Tattoo Appears to Be a Cute Tribute to Her Son; See Pics

Ek Tha Deewaana actress Amy Jackson has got inked again. This time it appears to be a special tribute to her son. On Thursday afternoon, she shared a series of monochromatic photos on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her two new tats. One is inked on her back, while the other is placed in the space between her thumb and the index finger. The Bollywood diva’s back tattoo begins with a long straight line that curves to make multiple infinity signs only to end up in a design detailing. The reason behind the selection of this remains unclear but it appears it has something to do with the concept of being boundless.

The next tattoo on her hand is slightly easier to predict as it seems to be the short initials of her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou’s name. The alphabetical design reads, ‘Dre Jax’. However, it is important to note that Amy Jackson hasn’t officially disclosed the meaning of both designs yet. Her latest post also gives a peek at the star’s tattoo-making process. In one photo, she leans against a chair while the artist works on her back, another features her hand placed on a short cushion as the latter polishes the inked words. While sharing the new post, Amy Jackson hailed the tattoo artist as “21st century Picasso.” Take a look at the new post here:

Previously, Amy Jackson also made headlines for the removal of her arm tattoo which was dedicated to her ex-boyfriend Prateik Babbar. While their movie Ek Tha Deewana did not perform quite well at the box office, the duo’s clandestine love story attracted massive media attention. Reportedly, both the actors got a tattoo dedicated to each other on their arms. While Amy’s read ‘Mera Pyaar Mera Prateik’, her co-star got a similar ‘Mera Pyaar Meri Amy’ inked in her name. The couple soon parted ways.

Amy Jackson is currently dating Gossip Girl fame, Ed Westwick. On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, the 2.0 star shared a series of mushy photos alongside beau Westwick. From locking lips to enjoying horse riding and romantic getaways, the post was an amalgamation of their loved-up year together. “Life with you. Happy Valentines Baby - forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love,” she wrote alongside the photos.

In terms of work, she has Acham Enbathy Illayae in the pipeline.

