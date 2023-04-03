HOT! Amyra Dastur Sets Pulses Racing in Pool Pic Wearing Revealing Bikini; Check Out Her Sexy Photo

Actress Amyra Dastur is currently on a vacation in Thailand and she is treating her fans and followers with her mesmerising photos. The Judgementall Hai Kya actress is an avid social media user who keeps dropping several posts from her trips and outings. On Monday morning, she took social media by storm when she dropped a sultry photo dressed in a revealing white bikini. Amyra was seen suspended inside a pool.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “My happy place 💙"

As soon as she shared the photo, her admirers rushed to the comment section to shower praises on her. “Why She’s So Cute ?" wrote one user while another user added, “Gorgeous" and left a heart-shaped emoji. Another comment read, “Stunning❤️"

Last week, she dropped another set of photos proving that she can pull off any look- be it beachwear or traditional. The actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous lehenga which she styles with a statement neckpiece. She left her hair open and went for a light, dewy makeup. Sharing it, she wrote, “In the mood to shine ✨"

Amyra Dastur made her acting debut with the 2013 film Issaq opposite Prateik Babbar. She then went on to star in several Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films such as Mr. X, Kung Fu Yoga, Manasuku Nachindi, Kaalakaandi and Raju Gadu among others. She also made her international debut with the film Kung Fu Yoga where she starred alongside Jackie Chan.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil film Bagheera which starred Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, Remya Nambeesan, Janani, Gayathrie, Sai Kumar and Nassar among others. She will next be seen in the shows Dongri To Dubai and Bambai Meri Jaan.

