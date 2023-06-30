Anand Devarakonda-starrer Baby's New Poster Creates Huge Controversy; Know What It Is

The film Baby has recently generated significant anticipation, particularly due to its music. However, shortly after releasing the movie’s poster, the makers found themselves embroiled in unnecessary controversy. In today’s social media age, netizens are quick to voice their outrage online if something offends them, and that’s precisely what happened with the provocative poster of Baby. It appeared to be intentionally designed to provoke the sentiments of a specific group, particularly feminists, much to the dismay of many individuals.

Following the release of the controversial poster, it depicted a man boldly raising his middle finger while the woman posed alongside it. Netizens swiftly connected it to Samantha’s previous tweet, which was deemed regressive, and expressed their discontent with the new poster. The use of such offensive imagery for the promotion of a film like Baby, which is marketed as a decent love story, surprised many individuals.

In response to the backlash, the director of Baby promptly apologized and removed the poster from their social media platforms, recalling it. However, within a short span of thirty minutes, the poster had already spread widely through tweets, WhatsApp messages, and other channels. Now, it remains to be seen how the team behind Baby will manage this controversy moving forward.

While platforms like Netflix and other OTTs often feature bold content and utilize such posters, the Telugu film industry, known as Tollywood, is not accustomed to such gestures. As a result, the industry faced significant backlash due to the controversial poster, which deviated from the norm and offended the sensibilities of the audience.