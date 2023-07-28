Anand Devarakonda’s Baby Surpasses Lifetime Box Office Collection Of Brother’s Arjun Reddy

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has long been living under the shadow of his brother Vijay Deverakonda ever since his debut with Dorasaani in 2019. Things seem to take a turn now as his latest release Baby is doing wonders, both critically as well as commercially. Baby, which was released on July 14, has been doing phenomenal business at the box office. Having collected more than Rs 70 crore at the box office at the end of just 11 days, Baby has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest hit Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy had ended its box office run with a lifetime collection of Rs 51 crore.

According to reports, when calculated in terms of Return on Investment, Baby is one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. Rendering such collections in a post-pandemic world especially when both the Telugu states are being lashed with heavy rains, is quite commendable and impressive.

Sai Rajesh Neelam wrote and directed Baby, a coming-of-age romance drama. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin play the three main characters in the movie. The supporting cast includes Kusuma Degalamari, Lirisha Kunapareddy, Harsha Chemudu, Sathvik Anand, and Nagendra Babu. Baby, a Mass Movie Makers production, has been edited by Vipalav Nyshadam, cinematography by MN Balreddy, and music by Vijay Bulganin.