Anand Devarakonda's Baby To Release On This OTT Platform Soon

Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh and featuring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in leading roles, was released in theatres worldwide on Friday. It has received positive feedback from early screenings and has also secured a streaming platform for its digital release.

The Telugu OTT platform Aha has acquired streaming rights for a significant amount. With notable performances from Harsha Chemudu, Naga Babu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo and other actors, Baby offers a fresh take on modern relationships.

As per reports, early trends on Friday showed audiences left with a lasting impact as the film takes an unconventional approach to its climax. Deverakonda, Chaitanya and Ashwin deliver exceptional performances that have received praise. Although the emotionally resonant second half of the film connects with the audience, the slow-paced first half could have been improved to enhance the overall impact, the reports added.