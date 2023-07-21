Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby Gets A Positive Start At Box Office; Check Collections

Telugu film Baby, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, was released on July 14. It is creating an impact at the box office. The small-budget movie surpassed all expectations and has made an impressive collection. According to reports, the film made a gross collection of Rs 3.79 crore on its 7th day. In the Telugu-speaking states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the film managed to make a collection of Rs 3.90 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection in these states to Rs 36.90 crore. Baby had a massive opening worldwide of Rs 6.55 crore, while making Rs 4.65 crore in Telugu-speaking states. Industry experts are predicting that Baby could potentially gross Rs 50-60 crore during its theatrical run.

Baby is a romantic drama film, written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously produced the national award-winning films Colour Photo and Kobbari Matta. Baby is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under the banner of Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.