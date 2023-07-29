Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby Performs Well At Box-Office In Its 2nd Week

Telugu film Baby, written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, hit the big screens on July 14. It impressed the audience with its heartwarming storyline. The brilliant performance of the film’s cast has also contributed to its impressive box office collections. As per reports, Baby earned Rs 20.46 crore at the box office in the first week. Now, the film has finished its second week of release, in which it earned Rs 11.78 crore at the box office. Baby has performed remarkably well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with a box office collection of Rs. 2.12 crore share (Rs 4.20 gross). Baby has thrived on the global box office run as well and collected Rs 36.55 crore share (Rs 68.75 crore gross). Reportedly, Baby was produced on a budget of Rs 10 crore. Now, everyone is looking forward to seeing whether this film can enter the Rs 100 crore club or not. This movie is expected to surpass Rs 100 crore soon, considering the terrific numbers after release. Baby reportedly is among the top 10 Telugu films with the highest opening days in 2023.

A romantic drama, Baby’s storyline revolves around Anand (Anand Deverakonda) and Vaishnavi (Vaishnavi Chaitanya). They live in the same basti and have loved each other since they were in school. Anand drops out and becomes an auto-rickshaw driver, while Vaishnavi studies to become an engineer. She gets too close to one of her classmates named Viraj (Viraj Ashwin) and things start to go wrong. How she tries to manage her relationship with Ananad, and gets out of this situation forms the core theme of Baby.