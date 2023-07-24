Anand Deverakonda-starrer Baby To Stream On Aha From September 8: Reports

Actors Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin-starrer film Baby have taken the box office by storm since its release on July 14. Directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, Baby impressed the audience with a feel-good storyline and great performances by the cast. Now, this film is all set to make its mark on the OTT platform as well. As per reports, Baby will start streaming on the OTT platform Aha on September 8. There are also reports that the OTT streaming giant Netflix has bagged the rights to this film. An official announcement regarding both these updates is awaited from the team. Currently, Baby’s collection is gaining momentum at the box office. The film has grossed more than Rs 50 crore at the box office. Production house Mass Movie Makers has produced this film at a budget of less than Rs 10 crore.

Baby was also in the news recently when Vaishnavi expressed her thoughts about filming intimate scenes during the shoot of Baby. She was questioned on this aspect during the movie’s success meeting. Vaishnavi Chaitanya was also asked how her parents reacted to this. She said that shooting for such scenes was indeed challenging. She credited her co-star Viraj for creating a comfortable environment on the sets and also appreciated the entire unit for their support. Vaishnavi said that these scenes were just a part of the overall storytelling process and numerous other emotions and aspects were integral to the film. Speaking about her parent’s reactions, she said that they had seen the film, and did not make a big deal out of it.