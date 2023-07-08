Anand Deverakonda-Starrer Baby’s Trailer Promises An Intense Love Saga

The upcoming Telugu film Baby has generated excitement among the audience. It stars Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the main leads. Directed by Sai Rajesh, recognised for his works like Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta, this heartfelt romance guarantees an immersive plot. The recently unveiled trailer has offered a sneak peek into the captivating narrative of Baby, leaving audiences impressed by the actors’ performances and the melodious music. Baby narrates the love story between Anand and Vaishnavi, commencing from their school years. The trailer unveils the ups and downs they face, as Anand encounters setbacks and becomes an auto driver, while Vaishnavi pursues her college education.

The entry of Viraj Ashwin’s character in the film adds complexity to their relationship. As Vaishnavi’s world expands with new college friends, insecurities arise within Anand. The film’s dialogues showcase the confusion and conflicts between the two main characters. Ashwin expresses his love for Vaishnavi, intensifying his rivalry with Anand. With the trailer keeping the audience guessing about the ultimate victor in love, it entices them to watch the movie for the resolution.