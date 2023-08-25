Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Film Baby Now Streaming On Aha

Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, was released on July 14, 2023, in theatres. The film received immense love and recognition from the audience. The film is now available on OTT. Baby had its grand premiere on the popular OTT platform Aha today, on August 25. The digital version reportedly includes some additional scenes and a song. As per reports, subscribers have started viewing the film and it has already reached around 16 lakh views. Baby revolves around a love story between neighbours and childhood friends, Anand and Vaishnavi. It portrays the fate of two childhood sweethearts, and how their relationship gets impacted after the girl goes to college and meets new people. It strikes a chord with the youth audience as it portrays modern love and romance.

The storytelling is from the perspective of Anand Deverakonda. He plays the character of a jilted lover in Baby. The film depicts the nostalgia of school or teenage romance.