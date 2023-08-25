Trends :Dream Girl 2Gadar 2 Box OfficeSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Anand Deverakonda-Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Film Baby Now Streaming On Aha

Baby released on July 14, 2023 in theatres.

Last Updated: August 25, 2023

As per reports, subscribers have started viewing the film and it has already reached around 16 lakh views.

Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles, was released on July 14, 2023, in theatres. The film received immense love and recognition from the audience. The film is now available on OTT. Baby had its grand premiere on the popular OTT platform Aha today, on August 25. The digital version reportedly includes some additional scenes and a song. As per reports, subscribers have started viewing the film and it has already reached around 16 lakh views. Baby revolves around a love story between neighbours and childhood friends, Anand and Vaishnavi. It portrays the fate of two childhood sweethearts, and how their relationship gets impacted after the girl goes to college and meets new people. It strikes a chord with the youth audience as it portrays modern love and romance.

The storytelling is from the perspective of Anand Deverakonda. He plays the character of a jilted lover in Baby. The film depicts the nostalgia of school or teenage romance.

    • The performances of the leading actors in Baby have received a lot of love. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who plays the female lead, has marked her identity in the industry with Baby. Her character passes through several transitions and myriad shades in the film, and Vaishnavi has perfectly portrayed all of it. Anand’s character passes through several emotional turmoils and also includes intensity, which he has perfectly translated on screen with his acting.

    Baby is produced by Sathish Dasari, Dheeraj Mogilineni, and SKN. The music is by Vijay Bulganin, and the film is edited by Viplav Nyshadam. The makers are expecting to reach heights on the OTT platform.

