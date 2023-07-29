Anand Deverakonda's Baby: Rashmika Mandanna's Morphed Poster Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular South actresses. She has mesmerised the whole country with her performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika received immense recognition after the film’s success and has gained a massive fan following. She even acted in a couple of Bollywood films, including Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted attending the screening of the highly-anticipated film Baby with Vijay Deverakonda. After the film’s screening, Rashmika was spotted leaving the theatre in tears. Reportedly, she was deeply moved by the film and was all praises for Baby. After this incident, one social media user morphed her face and made a poster of Baby 2, claiming that she would star in the sequel. The poster also featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rakshit Shetty. Once the poster went viral, users started trolling her. Rashmika has paid no heed to these trolls, nor the poster.

Baby has been receiving a great response from the audience. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. People are loving their performances in the film. Baby is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. Baby has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. So far, the film has collected around Rs 55 crore in the domestic market. Reportedly, the film has also been performing well in the US too.