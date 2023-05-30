Anant Nag Completes 50 Years In Industry; Talks About Struggle, Experiences in Films

Kannada actor Anant Nag has clocked 50 years in the film industry. In 1967, Anant, 19, was compelled to reside in Mumbai and venture into theatres. On his first day, he discovered that acting offered him a means to immerse himself in a magical bubble, where he could temporarily escape from his life while putting on different identities.

Now, at the age of 74, after a successful acting career spanning five decades, Anant Nag expressed his gratitude for never having had to approach filmmakers seeking work. Instead, he was thankful that newer opportunities have consistently found their way toward him. He said that it was a hard-to-believe truth that over 50 years have passed. Reflecting upon it, the veteran actor realised that most of the actors and technicians he collaborated with were no longer alive.

“The experiences I gained in the Ashram have profoundly shaped my outlook on life. During my upbringing, I had no ambitions whatsoever. I was taught to believe in the concept of predestination and to simply go with the flow. This philosophy has guided me for the past 75 years," he said.

“In the Ashram, I imbibed the teachings of ‘karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana’ from the Bhagavad Gita. This verse emphasises that while we have the right to perform our prescribed duties, we should not seek attachment to the outcomes of our actions. It reminds us not to consider ourselves as the sole cause of the results and not to be discouraged by not achieving immediate results. I have faithfully followed this principle, which I believe has been instrumental in enabling me to endure the highs and lows of the entertainment industry," he added.

Additionally, Anant Nag completely refrained from watching films, including his own. “It is not my place nor my responsibility to judge my own work. I find validation in the audience’s response, and that’s all that matters to me. After immersing myself in a character’s life for months during the filming process, I see no need to revisit it by watching the completed film", he revealed.

“I embarked on my career in 1973 with the film Sankalpa, predominantly working in parallel or art cinema until the commercial success of Bayaludari in 1976. It was during my foray into commercial cinema that I realized the financial limitations of parallel cinema. As a result, I learned to strike a balance between the two genres. Acting in commercial films garnered more attention towards me", concluded Anant Nag.