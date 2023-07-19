Ananya-Aditya's Talent Management Aiming Power Couple Status Like Deepika-Ranveer, Eyeing 'Joint Endorsements'

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, 37 and Ananya Panday, 24, are going strong and their status isn’t “rumoured" anymore. The couple, who has, so far evaded questions on dating, were recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures and videos are going viral on the internet.

In the new picture that went viral on Tuesday morning, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looked cute in a pink top and a white skirt, while Aditya kept it casual in a navy blue shirt.

An insider close to BollywoodLife revealed," Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there".