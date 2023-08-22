Ananya Panday Addresses Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur, ‘Don’t Think It's Come In The Way….’

Ananya Panday, who made her debut back in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 has come a long way in showbiz. Already four films old, she is now keen on proving her acting prowess in the much awaited Dream Girl where she shares the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Amid all this, the actress’ personal life often garners attention, and especially her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur often hits headlines. Recently, the actress reacted to the same.

In an interview with ETimes, Ananya was asked if her personal life often overshadows her professional life as well, the actress seemingly addressing the dating rumours shared, “I don’t think it’s come in the way," she began and added, “I think, unfortunately, I’ve not had a release for the last year as well. So, maybe the conversation has been slightly about my personal life in that time being."

Advertisement

When asked, what qualities she would want to see in her ideal partner, the actress shared that her Dad and actor Chunky Panday has raised the bar. “Oh, God. I think my dad is his own benchmark. They have to be as kind, as loving, as funny as my dad. That’s the benchmark for me. My dad’s just the best person ever. So, they have to be exactly like that."

Coming back to Dream Girl 2, In a recent interview her co-star Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.