Ananya Panday seems to be channelling her inner “princess” at cousin Alanna Panday's wedding festivities. The actress has been dishing out some major wedding fashion goals. On Wednesday, Ananya was spotted marking her presence at Alanna’s sangeet ceremony, along with her parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey. She looked like a star “pastel princess" in Tanya Ghavri’s cream-pink lehenga. Sharing a series of pictures, the celebrity fashion designer claimed that Ananya is “just getting prettier,” and we couldn’t agree more. Ananya’s elegant ensemble featured heavy floral embroidery.

Ditching the traditional jewellery, Ananya embraced the minimal look by only sporting matching studs. Take a look:

The paps spotted the Gehraiyaan actress on her way to Alanna and Ivor McCray’s sangeet ceremony, along with her entire family. As Ananya, Bhavana and Chunky reached the venue and stepped out of their car, the trio even posed for the family picture. Dishing out major father-daughter goals, Chunky was even seen kissing Ananya’s forehead. While Ananya dazzled in a pastel pink lehenga, her mother and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana looked graceful in a printed Anarkali suit. Chunky, on the other hand, looked smart in a white sherwani.

Yesterday, Ananya was spotted attending Alanna’s mehendi ceremony at Sohail Khan’s house, which was a star-studded affair. The Panday family arrived at their stylish best. Ananya once again slipped into Tanya Ghavri’s piece of work. However, this time, the actress sported a baby pink pleated skirt with a completely embellished off-shoulder choli. The actress completed her look by tying her hair in a puffy high ponytail. Ananya’s mother on the other hand looked astounding in a frock suit with straight paints. The mother and daughter duo even stayed back for photographs before going in for the ceremony. Chunky Panday looked handsome in a white chikankari kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in Liger, which wasn’t able to impress the audience. The movie made her collaborate with Vijay Devarakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2, which will also feature Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and Manoj Joshi among others. Ananya also has Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

