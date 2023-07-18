Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Are Lost In Each Other's Eyes After Leaked Hugging Photo

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in no mood to shy away from openly displaying their love for each other. Ananya and Aditya, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Europe. Now, a new photo of the lovebirds from their holiday has surfaced on the internet.

In the new picture, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looks cute in a pink top and a white skirt. While Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Earlier, Aditya and Ananya were spotted holding hands on their holiday. While Aditya looked dashing in casuals – black tee and black capris, Ananya stunned in a black maxi.