Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur AVOID Paps As They Return From Vacay; SRK Wraps Dance Shoot For Jawan?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have finally returned to Mumbai after spending almost two-week-long holiday together in Europe. Even though Ananya and Aditya landed in Mumbai together, the rumoured lovebirds avoided posing together for the paparazzi stationed outside the airport.

For More: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur AVOID Paps But Can’t Stop Blushing As They Return from Vacay; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the work on Jawan. Set to release in September, Shah Rukh has already released the prevue earlier this month and has been surprising fans with new posters from the movie. While he is ensuring to treat fans, he is also wrapping up final works on the filming front. Las week it was reported that he was filming a dance number with Nayanthara in Mumbai and now, it is said that he has wrapped the song schedule and is filming an action scene.

For More: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Dance Shoot, Filming an Action Scene For Atlee Directorial?

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus Oppenheimer is just a day away from its world theatrical release. The movie, which documents the life of J Robert Oppenheimer and his contribution to atomic warfare during World War 2, is based on the book American Prometheus written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer in the movie. Christopher Nolan, who is known for his films like Memento, Dunkirk, Inception and the Dark Knight series is also known to use less CGI and more practical effects in his movies. His movies are more grounded as far as realism is concerned, and recently it was reported that Nolan once again relied on practical effects to show the intensity of the nuclear explosion.

For More: Christopher Nolan Reacts To Rumours Of Using Real Atomic Bomb In Oppenheimer

Thirty-three years ago, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s chemistry in Rajshri Productions’ Maine Pyar Kiya won the hearts of the audience. It is one of the most celebrated movies in both actors’ filmography. The film was also actor Bhagyashree and director Sooraj R Barjatya’s debuts and made them household names. On Thursday, the production house announced that its next film, titled Dono, will make the audience ‘revisit the Maine Pyar Kiya charm’. The film will be helmed by Avnish S Barjatya, the next-generation director at Rajshri.

For More: Sooraj Barjatya’s Son Avnish To Re-Create ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ Magic With His Directorial Debut