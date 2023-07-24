Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's Video From Their Barbie Movie Date LEAKED; Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoyed a romantic movie date in Mumbai on Saturday. The rumoured lovebirds chose Greta Gerwig’s Barbie over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In a video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, Aditya Roy Kapur is captured walking in a theatre playing Barbie as Ananya obliges a female fan with a selfie.

Aditya and Ananya arrived together for the movie date in the former’s car. In photos shared by paparazzi, Aditya was seen seated on the driver’s seat while Ananya was seated next to him. Aditya opted for a white shirt while Ananya channeled her inner Barbie.

Ananya and Aditya, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe recently. Several photos of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ananya and Aditya were seen lost in each other’s eyes as they got clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal.