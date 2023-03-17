Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on Thursday, March 16. The wedding festivities were completed with a lavish mehendi, bridal shower, and haldi ceremonies. Now, multiple photos and videos marking the celebration have begun surfacing online that included a desi dhamaka performance from “ladki-wale". Ananya Panday and her cousin Ahaan Panday took the center stage as they enthusiastically grooved to the iconic retro track Saat Samundar Paar.

The cousin duo synchronized their steps leaving the attendees to erupt in massive hoots and cheers. But what stole the limelight was the entrance of Chunky Panday mid-performance. The father-daughter duo equally entertained the guests until Ahaan joined them again toward the end. The trio moved together to do some shimmy shakes to end the song. Watch the performance here:

Ananya Panday opted for a neutral shade designer saree paired with a low-cut sleeveless blouse. She draped the traditional outfit a bit lower to give a peppy twist along with a choker statement pearl necklace. Curly tresses left loose and minimal makeup completed her soft look, which was completely contrasting with that of Ahaan. The youngster looked dapper in a stylish black suit while joining his sister on the dance floor.

Chunky Panday also went for a peppy look in a crisp green blazer which was layered over a white shirt and matching formal trousers. Ananya Panday also flaunted her ethnic look on Instagram prior to attending the event. “Ladki waale taiyaar hai," she wrote alongside the video of her style statement. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Alanna and Ivor chose to be an ivory couple, as the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom colour-complimented her in a matching sherwani. The dreamy wedding ceremony was hosted at the lavish Taj Hotel Colaba in Mumbai.

Glimpses from the wedding ceremony that was shared by Ananya Panday also captured the bride and the groom taking the holy pheras as well as making their wedding vows.

