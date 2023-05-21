Ananya Panday Bedazzle Fans With Her New Photo Dump, BFF Suhana Khan Calls Her Iconic

Ananya Panday might have suffered a setback with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger but that can’t stop the Student Of The Year 2 actress from shining bright. The actress who is already gearing up for a busy year is a regular on social media with glamourous pictures and sneak peeks into her life. Maintaining that trajectory, Ananya shared a photo dump on her timeline that was a good mix of nostalgia and glamour.

On Sunday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to drop the pictures that contained glimpses of the actress from various phases in her life. The first snap featured Ananya sunbathing in a white jumpsuit next to a pool. The second picture was a close-up of Ananya’s face with goofy expressions. In the third one, Ananya is pointing towards a tattoo on her arm. The fourth picture is very similar to the third one except it has pen scribblings all over her hand. Finally, the photo dump concluded with a childhood snap of the actress with a shocked expression. The actress wrote in the caption,

“A little bit of this and a little bit of that but lots of me."

Ananya Panday’s BFF Suhana Khan was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “DAIS u was quite iconic!" Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday each dropped heart eyes emojis and heart emojis.

One of the fans wrote, “Sab ladke log toh paani paani hogaye honge aapko dekh ke." Another one pointed out, “It’s giving hot girl summer!" Someone else said, “Hottie Pie!" A fan also stated, “So cute(with heart emoji)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Released in August last year, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.