Ananya Panday Blushes As Paparazzi Say She Looks Good With Aditya Roy Kapur; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday couldn’t help but blush when her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur’s name was brought up. Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating for a while now. The speculation about their relationship sparked last year and they have been spotted together a couple of times. They recently walked the ramp at a grand fashion week show.

Recalling the event, the paparazzi praised Ananya and her chemistry with Aditya. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a cameraman was heard telling Ananya, “Aapka ramp walk acha tha." He then added, “Aap dono ek saath ache dikhte hai (You and Aditya look good together)," the cameraman added. Ananya was seen blushing.

Aditya and Ananya’s dating rumours started doing the rounds when Karan Johar teased the latter in his show Koffee With Karan 7. He had hinted last year that something is brewing between the two. They are frequently seen together at Bollywood parties. They were also seen together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022. Recently, the rumoured couple were also showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. However, there has been no confirmation about their relationship from either of them.

While the couple is yet to address the rumours, Adiya was recently asked about his wedding plans. Speaking at the trailer launch of his film Gumraah, Aditya said, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and when the time is right."

On the work front, Aditya will be seen playing a double role in Gumraah. The film is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Liger. She now has the romantic drama Dream Girl 2 and Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

