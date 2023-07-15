Ananya Panday's Bodyguard Pushes Fan, Stops Him From Taking a Selfie; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening when her fans gathered around to take pictures with their favourite actress. However, a video has now surfaced online which has left everyone shocked. In the viral clip, Ananya’s bodyguard can be seen angrily pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie with the actress. The security personnel got intense, pushes the fan and said, “hatt jaa yahan se (get aside)".

However, Ananya noticed this and asked the fan to take a picture. “Aap le lo picture (you can take the picture)," she said as she obliged the fan with a selfie. Watch the viral clip here:

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media and is getting mixed responses from the netizens. While some thing Ananyas bodyguard was ‘too rude’, others argue he was merely doing his job. “Salute to security guard👍 he protected her with evil guy who is going to touch from back," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Such a bad behaviour by guard.. celeb bante ho toh itna natural h koi b pik chahega."