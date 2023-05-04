Ananya Panday Brutally Trolled for 'Cringe' Acting in Emotional Scene, Video Goes Viral; Watch

A scene featuring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda from Karan Johar’s co-production Liger is going viral on the internet. In the scene, Vijay’s character declares his love for Ananya’s Tanya, but she is taken aback after learning his stammering problem. The particular scene from the film has netizens trolling Ananya for her “cringe" acting and being unable to emote properly.

The video, shared on Reddit, has been flooded with comments and is captioned as: Ananya “crying" in Liger. One user wrote, “I want to say she looks like a 3 year old but want to be respectful to 3 year olds." Another one commented, “Both are terrible in this clip. The stammering seems borderline offensive." A third user said, “She can’t even bring tears into her eyes while crying." “Sara (Ali Khan) and Ananya should cry together in a scene. It would be cringe best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda got emotional at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA), where he indirectly addressed the failure of his most ambitious film, Liger, which officially introduced him to Bollywood. “I promise to you that great cinema will be made," the actor had said while accepting an award at the ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Vijay had spoken at length about how he dealt with the failure and all the criticism that came along his way after Liger bombed at the box office. Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also featured an extended cameo of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“I don’t know, if I’ve handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is," Vijay told us. “It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings. And if that is what I feel at that point, I express it that particular way."

