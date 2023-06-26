Ananya Panday Drops Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot, Dream Girl 2 Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts

Ananya Panday might have suffered a setback with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger but that can’t stop the Student Of The Year 2 actress from shining bright. The actress who is already gearing up for a busy year is a regular on social media with glamourous pictures and sneak peeks into her life. Maintaining that trajectory, Ananya shared a throwback video of herself from her childhood where she was dressed as a pilot.

On Monday, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share the short video clip. We can hear her father Chunky Panday in the background asking her whether she is dressed as a pilot and if she is planning to fly out to some destination. Ananya politely answers with a ‘yes’. Chunky who is shooting the video asks her again whether she is a pilot or an air hostess. To this, Ananya replies resolutely that she is a pilot indeed. She then opts for ‘Lufthansa’ when her dad presents her with the list of options of the airlines. Ananya captioned her post, “How badly do you need a holiday?"

Advertisement

Soon, her wholesome post was flooded with comments from celebs and fans. Her Dream Girl 2 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Too Cute". Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Hahaha too cute! With the very famous Lakshmi. Dad’s favourite!" Vishal Jethwa wrote, “Sooo cute!". Mother Bhavana Panday commented,"Love you loads!" Neelam Kothari commented, “Such a doll!" Maheep Kapoor commented,