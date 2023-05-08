Ananya Panday Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Carrying 'Dal Ki Balti' to Event; ROFL Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is known for her oh-so-glamorous fashion statements. Ananya makes headlines for her chic style every time she steps out of her house. And, Sunday was no exception. Ananya Panday took social media by storm as she attended a fashion gala over the weekend.

Ananya Panday looked sexy in an all-pink outfit which she teamed with a pair of matching heels. The actress wowed everyone as she arrived on the red carpet, but what grabbed netizens’ attention was her unique bag. In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, photographers can be heard teasing Ananya for her bag. As Ananya was walking in, a photographer said, “Ma’am, balti hai?" This comment left everyone in splits.

Netizens also flooded the post with hilarious comments. One user said, “Daal tadke ki balti." Another one wrote, “That purse size is equal to her struggle." A third user commented, “Dal Fry lekar aayi hai." “She will carry leftover dal or vegetable in it," a fourth user wrote.

Ananya Panday consistently enthralls her fans with her stunning appearances and is renowned for her flawless Gen Z fashion sense. Ananya recently jumped on the bandwagon of the new Barbiecore trend as she looked mesmerising in a series of photos shared on Instagram.

Ananya Panday is set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller movie. She will also appear with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She is currently gearing up for the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2. The film is scheduled to release on August 25. With Call Me Bae, Ananya is also making her web series debut. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

