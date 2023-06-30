Ananya Panday Hides Face From Paparazzi At Airport, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Ananya Panday, one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, grabbed headlines after a shocking video of her hiding her face from the paparazzi at the airport went viral. Known for her charming smile and effortless style, the incident left fans surprised and curious about the reason behind her sudden attempt to evade the cameras.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Ananya coming out of the airport and hiding her face with her mobile. She was wearing a black outfit and her hair was tied in a messy bun. The actress was not ready to show her face even and directly entered the car. The video has been going viral on social media and many fans took to the comment section to know the reason. Some fans speculated that she might have been having a bad day or simply wanted to maintain her privacy at that particular moment.

