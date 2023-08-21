Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy' In A White Lehenga Ahead Of Dream Girl 2 Release; Fans Call Her 'Gorgeous'

Ananya Panday suffered a huge debacle with Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger but the actress is determined to turn things around with a fresh slate of exciting films including a cyber thriller flick helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, that she wrapped earlier this year as well as Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. But prior to the release of her film, Ananya Panday is dishing out major fashion goals on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Monday, Ananya Panday was a sight to behold as she posed gracefully in a white Lehenga set, that she accentuated with stunning accessories like a diamond neck-piece and earrings. Not only that, her make-up was precise and rightly complimented her overall persona. For the caption, she wrote, “Feeeling dreeaaaamy #DreamGirl2 25th August ."

Take a look:

Several fans took to the comment section to shower the actress with compliments. One of them wrote,"looking gorgeous❤️❤️." Another one commented, “Breathtakingly Gorgeous ." Someone else said, “Looking dreamy!!!" A fan also stated, “Wow u r looking so pretty cutiie beauty…✌♥♥@ananyapanday."

Time and again, Ananya Panday has opened up about facing trolling and criticism on social media. The actress who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year often gets mired in the nepotism debate too. Recently in an interview, the actress reflected on these things and shared that the trolling does bother her.

In an interview with Indian Express, she shared, “When someone says ‘you can do this’ or ‘do this in a different way’, then I always accept it. I don’t ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor but when it comes to trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it."

She further added, “People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me but I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say ‘poor me’."