Alanna Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday, is all set to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend Ivor McCray. The duo is going to get married on March 16 in Mumbai. And now, her pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Alanna arranged a pre-wedding bridal party and Ananya was at her cousin’s house in Mumbai where the dress code was all white. In a video that has surfaced online, the 24-year-old actress can be seen posing with her cousin, Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday for the paparazzi as she was going home after the party. Watch the video here:

The cousins posed together for pictures outside the Panday home in Bandra, Mumbai. Both cousins were seen twinning in white and it seems that it was the dress code for the evening. Ahaan was seen in a white shirt and trousers which he paired with a brown leather belt and nude colour slippers. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was slaying in a white sleeveless dress with a small embroidered flower on the right side. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a middle-parted bun and wore a pair of small gold hoops and completed her look with a pair of nude heels. The actress looked stunning.

However, none of the paparazzi photos featured her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday nor her sibling Rysa Panday. Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, Chunky’s elder brother. She is a social media influencer and a model, and her fiancé Ivor is a videographer and photographer.

According to reports, their haldi ceremony will take place at the Panday house, while the wedding will take place at the Taj Palace. The couple, who primarily resides in the United States, have been engaged since November 2021.

On the professional front, Ananya made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Student of the Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was produced by Dharma Productions. Later, she appeared in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehariyaan, and Liger, to name a few.

She will next be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is all set to release on July 7. Recently, the two teasers for the film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana’s character ‘Pooja’ was released which received immense love from the viewers. Apart from this, the diva also has the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and an untitled project in her kitty.

