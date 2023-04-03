Ananya Panday Poses With Aryan Khan in His Family Pic After Getting 'Ignored'; Fans Say 'SRK's Bahu'

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan have been grabbing headlines, thanks to a recent video from NMACC fashion gala that showed SRK’s son seemingly ignoring the Bollywood actress while they were standing on the pink carpet for the photos. However, Gauri Khan’s latest Instagram post has made it clear that all is well between Aryan and Ananya and the video was blown out of proportion.

On Sunday night, Gauri Khan shared a series of photos with her kids- Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala which took place in Mumbai on Saturday night. Interestingly, all the photos featured Ananya Panday, too. Aryan and Ananya’s fans were elated to see them in the same frame. One fan wrote, “So we can say Ananya is future daughter-in-law." Another fan commented, “OMG, are they dating?" “Wow, Ananya and Aryan look fabulous together," wrote a third fan. Some fans also took a dig at trolls who mocked Ananya for apparently being “ignored". “All the trolls please see with your eyes open… Ananya and Aryan are friends since childhood. Now please stop with this who ignored whom saga," one fan said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a bittersweet moment at the NMACC launch event on Friday night. Fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar at the star-studded event. However, Shah Rukh skipped the public appearance, leaving Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan to fill in for him at the launch in front of the paparazzi. However, to everyone’s surprise, Salman Khan decided to join the family, resulting in a heartwarming picture.

The launch event took place at the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Salman Khan joined the likes of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Gigi Hadid, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan at the event.

