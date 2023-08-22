Ananya Panday Raises Temperatures In Bodycon One-shoulder Blue Velvet Gown

Actress Ananya Panday took the internet by storm as she shared pictures from the latest promotional events for her upcoming film Dream Girl 2. In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the Gehraiyaan star is seen dressed in an Alex Perry side-cut gown as she poses for the camera.

The outfit is made of blue velvet fabric with a one-shoulder design and an elegant side cut. The diva opted for subtle eyeshadow, highlighter, perfectly shaped brows, ample mascara, glossy lips and sleek eyeliner with a sharp contour to complement the look. In addition, she paired the seamless outfit with a bracelet, a necklace and earrings. To finish the look, the actress topped it off with a neatly tied-up hairdo. She captioned the post, “Last one I promise (for today) but ok go book your tickets for #DreamGirl2 now!!!!! Link in bio." Check out the post:

Advertisement

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 1.7 lakh views. Stylist Meagan Concessio, who styled the actress for the occasion wrote, “Fast poster." Actor Akhanksha Sharma wrote, “Killing It." “So gorgeous," wrote a fan page. “OMG this colour on you," commented another user.

In Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday will be seen alongside actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz, among others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy-drama film is slated for release on Friday, August 25.

The Student of the Year 2 actress also shared various outfits from Dream 2 promotions recently. During her promotions, she impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices and often treated her fans with stunning pictures and videos. Check out the post: