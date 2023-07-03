Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will soon be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Just like everyone else, Suhana’s best friend, actress Ananya Panday is also excited to see her BFF on screen. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the Gehraiyaan actress shared that even Suhana is ‘very confident’ about her debut.

“She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser everyone is loving her," Ananya told us.

The 28-year-old actress also admitted that with Suhana’s entry into the entertainment industry, competition will increase. However, Ananya also shared that it will be ‘inspiring’ since it will push her to work harder. “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people," the actress said.

Advertisement

While Suhana will be making her debut with The Archies, Ananya will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. During the conversation, Ananya also cited Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s success to explain that if a storyline is good, the film will work irrespective of anything. Released on June 2, ZHZB has earned nearly Rs 90 crore as of now.