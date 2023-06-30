Ananya Panday Reveals If She Is Planning To Marry Amid Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been ruling headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not officially confirmed their relationship officially as of now, their fans are convinced that they are a couple. Amid all this, the Gehraiyaan actress recently opened up about her marriage plans.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ananya mentioned that she is too young and revealed that she has no plans of marriage as of now.

Speculation regarding Ananya and Aditya’s romantic relationship first made headlines after Karan Johar dropped hints on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7. Following this, the rumoured couple has been spotted together at several occasions. They attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together last year and even walked a ramp together last year for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Not just this, their appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha only added to the rumours about them.