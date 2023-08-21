Ananya Panday Says Social Media Trolling 'Affects' Her: 'People Forget That…'

Time and again, Ananya Panday has opened up about facing trolling and criticism on social media. The actress who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year often gets mired in the nepotism debate too. Recently in an interview, the actress reflected on these things and shared that the trolling does bother her.

In an interview with Indian Express, she shared, “When someone says ‘you can do this’ or ‘do this in a different way’, then I always accept it. I don’t ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor but when it comes to trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it."

She further added, “People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me but I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say ‘poor me’."

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in Dream Girl 2. She would be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the same. In a recent interview, Ayushmann talked about his initial uncertainty regarding whether Ananya would fit into the world of Dream Girl 2. He felt that the story required a female lead who would understand and is fluent in the local tone and linguistics of Uttar Pradesh, where the story unfolds.