Exclusive: Ananya Panday Says SRK Sent Her 'Long Message' After 1st Movie, 'I've Almost Framed...'

Ananya Panday’s association with Shah Rukh Khan goes back a long way. She has been vocal about being best friends with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, also gave a generous glimpse into the rapport shared by the Khans and the Pandays. Back in 2005, Shah Rukh had revealed on a television show that Chunky extended him a helping hand during his struggling days and even gave him shelter when the superstar had arrived in Mumbai in the 1980s and introduced him to his friends in the film industry.

Ananya’s next film Dream Girl 2 also has a special connection with Shah Rukh. One of the first promos of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja where she was heard having a flirtatious banter with Shah Rukh’s Pathaan. Reacting to it on X, Shah Rukh sent his best wishes to the film. In fact, Abhishek Banerjee’s character in the film is named Shahrukh.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Ananya opens up on her equation with the Jawan actor and how she’s still smitten by his superstardom. Recalling how he reacted to her screen debut, she tells us, “The first time he saw me on the big screen, he sent me a really long message, which I’ve almost framed and kept at home. Even though I’ve known him practically all my life, I’m still star-struck every time he walks into the room and that’s not just because of the actor that he is but also the human being that he is."

So, what’s that one thing about him that she admires the most? “He’s witty, humble, funny and caring and can make anyone feel so, so special. I’ve observed the human being in him a lot while growing up," shares the actor, who has Call Me Bae, Control and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her kitty.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, Ananya reveals that her paternal and maternal families have been rooting for the film ever since its first look was dropped. She remarks, “My dad is very excited. My nana is also very thrilled. He sent me a very sweet message on our family group." Giving us a sneak peek into his prediction for the film, she adds, “He wrote, ‘This film will be the greatest film of all times and beat all box office numbers.’ It’s my family’s kind of film. My mum’s side of the family live in Delhi. I know that they’re the kind of audience who will watch the first-day-first-show of this film."