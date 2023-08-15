Ananya Panday Smitten With Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha, Says 'Don't Want To Steal Her But...'

Actor Ananya Panday will so be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, it is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl featuring Ayushmann and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Ananya is currently busy promoting the film ahead of its release on August 25 this year. In a recent interview, she spoke about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Ananya said, “She (Alia Bhatt) has a beautiful daughter, Raha, who is just so adorable; obviously I don’t want to steal her, but I just cannot get over how adorable she is."

Alia had also spoken about an adorable moment that she shares with her daughter. In an earlier interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said, “My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life."

Earlier, Masala.com had quoted a source as saying, “The moment you see Raha, you will instantly get reminded of the little Alia Bhatt, who was an absolutely admirable kid. The Kapoor and Bhatt families are elated to have Raha in their lives, and every day they have a discussion about who she looks like. There are affirmations by many that Raha is a carbon copy of her mother, Alia, and even Ranbir has agreed."