Ananya Panday has begun shooting her upcoming comedy series Call Me Bae. For her OTT debut, Ananya Panday will be seen essaying the role of a fashionista. Dropping the first poster of the same, Prime Video revealed that the actress has kick-started the shoot of the series. The caption read, “Hey, hey baes, there’s a new fashionista in town who is here to stay and definitely slay all the way. Call Me Bae New Series, Now Filming.”

The poster shows a beautiful smiling picture of Ananya Panday, decked in a chic striped semi-formal ensemble, featuring a cropped jacket and high-waist mini skirt. The actress tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Before the poster of the upcoming series was unveiled, Prime Video shared the first glimpse of the show in a hilarious video featuring Ananya and Varun Dhawan. The caption read, “Pakki khabar hai guys, Ananya Panday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! Watch this first glimpse and stay tuned. Call Me Bae New Series, Now Filming!” The video opens with Varun greeting the viewers by introducing himself as “Prime Bae”. He continues by saying, “Today I’m going to reveal Amazon Prime’s new show, Call Me Bae!” Next, we see Ananya in the background talking to the stylist and claiming that Call Me Bae is her show, “where I play a total fashion expert just like moi."

Pulling her leg, Varun Dhawan then whispers to the camera, “Manish Malhotra ko chachu bulaane se koi fashion expert nahi ban jaata (Just by calling Manish Malhotra uncle, nobody becomes a fashion expert).” The JuggJugg Jeeyo star continues to mock Ananya who is busy choosing between two belts in different hues of blue. An offended Ananya channels her inner Miranda Priestly—essayed by Meryl Steep in The Devil Wears Prada, and begins schooling Varun on different shades of blue. While the caption revealed that the makers have begun shooting for the show, it kept further details under wraps. However, the series will be backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her romantic drama Dream Girl 2, which will make her share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is expected to hit the theatres around July this year. On the other hand, the actress also has Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

