Ananya Panday Tries Balancing On Scooter As She Vacays With Aditya Roy Kapur; Netizens Say 'Yeha Bhi Struggle'

Looks like Aditya Roy Kapur, 37 and Ananya Panday, 24, are going strong and their status isn’t “rumoured" anymore. The couple, who has, so far evaded questions on dating, were recently spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon and the pictures and videos are going viral on the internet.

In the new picture that went viral on Tuesday morning, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other’s eyes as they get clicked spending a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looked cute in a pink top and a white skirt, while Aditya kept it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Now, a new video has surfaced of the duo. In the short clip, Aditya can be seen riding an electric scooter in Portugal while Ananya tries to balance on a scooty, attempting to catch up with him. Check out the video here:

A week back, a series of pictures from their Lisbon visit went viral. In one of photos, the actor could be seen holding ladylove Ananya close as they watched the skyline. In another, both could be seen posing with fans. While Aditya looked smart in casuals – black tee and black capris, Ananya looked beautiful in a black maxi.