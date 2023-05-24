Ananya Panday TROLLED for Telling Paps 'Aap Backwards Chalte Ho'; Users Remind Actor of Her 'Talent'

Ananya Panday, known for her fashion choices and candid interactions with photographers, on Wednesday, was trolled by social media users for commenting on the walking style of the shutterbugs. The video has gone viral on social media. Netizens commented suggesting that she should focus on her talent instead.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the Studen Of The Year 2 actress is seen dressed in stylish casuals. She proved that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Sporting a trendy pair of high-waisted jeans, she paired it with a yellow colour crop top. Completing her look with a pair of fashionable sneakers, Ananya’s ensemble epitomized casual elegance. While walking towards her car, the actress was clicked by the shutterbugs when she told photographers, “’Aap Backwards Chalte Ho’. Many users immediately rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Jinse kuch nahi aata unke Liye sab cheezein surprising aur eye-catching hoti hain." Another wrote, “Neppo got talent in giving flops.When will she give a hit answer is Never."

Watch the video here:

As Ananya Panday continues to make waves in the industry with her talent, style, and infectious personality, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects. With each public appearance, she continues to leave a lasting impression, both with her fashion choices and her vibrant presence.

Recently, the actress dropped the pictures that contained glimpses of the actress from various phases in her life. The first snap featured Ananya sunbathing, the second picture was a close-up of Ananya’s face with goofy expressions, third one shows her pointing towards a tattoo on her arm. Finally, the photo dump concluded with a childhood snap of the actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.