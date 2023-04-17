Ananya Panday Would Love To Join Forces With Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan For A Female-Led Film

Ananya Panday might have suffered a setback with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger but that can’t stop the Student Of The Year 2 actress from shining bright. The actress who is already gearing up for a busy year has revealed recently that she wants to take up a project that is women centric and tells the story from a female perspective. With announcements of films like Jee Le Zara and The Crew, Ananya Panday is willing to collaborate with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ananya Panday who headlined Shakun Batra’s Gehraaiyan, a film about complicated relationships with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa wants to join forces with other actors for a multi-starrer. She told the portal, “I think it would be a lot of fun if they cast Sara (Ali Khan), Janhvi (Kapoor) and me in a film because all our energies are so different. I love them as performers and they are my friends as well. I am sure people would love to watch us together on the big screen."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Released in August last year, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.

On the personal front, Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. However, Ananya’s mother Bhavana opened up about her daughter’s relationship status and revealed that the Liger actress is single. “The fact is that Ananya is single and link ups happen in a profession like this. It’s okay. It’s like that’s a part and parcel of an actor’s life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad," Bhavana told E-Times.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here