Ananya Panday's Birthday Wish For BFF Suhana Khan Is Cute And Wholesome, Take A Look

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The young star kid is all set to make her film debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. As the glamourous star kid is celebrating her birthday today, endearing wishes have been pouring in for Suhana. Her BFF Ananya Panday also marked the special day with her wish.

On Monday, Ananya Panday posted a rather cute picture with Suhana Khan in which the two friends are seen smiling and posing together for the camera. Dressed in white outfits with glam makeup on, the fabulous star kids look nothing short of divas. Along with the snap, Ananya also penned a sweet note for Suhana. It read, “Happy Birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you every joy today and every day. Love you so so so so much."

Earlier today, Suhana Khan’s father and actor Shah Rukh Khan took to his social handle to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in the most heartwarming way. The doting father shared an adorable video, expressing his love and warm wishes for his beloved daughter as she turned a year older.

In the video, we can see Suhana taking round as she is wearing skaters. She is looking cool in a black colour crop top and denim. The video caption reads, “Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby." Suhana was also quick enough to reply and wrote ‘Loove you the most." The touching gesture by the renowned actor melted the hearts of fans and admirers across the globe. Social media platforms were flooded with warm wishes for Suhana and praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s unconditional love and affection as a father.

Meanwhile, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. She will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies co starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film will mark Khushi and Agastya’s debut too. The Archies will be released on Netflix. The makers are yet to announce the release date. As for Ananya Panday,

the actress was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Released in August last year, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.